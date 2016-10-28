Council withholds support for rails trails initiative

City council doesn’t want to endorse the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) rails trails initiative before all affected land owners are consulted.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 25) city council unanimously denied a request from TOTA to be listed as a non-monetary partner in its application to the provincial government’s Rural Dividend Fund for phase one of its trail project — applications for which are due by Oct. 31.

A request from TOTA representatives for council to write a letter of support for the grant was also denied.

TOTA aims to transform old abandoned railway lines into hiking trails in the region.

The tourism organization has already made headway by winning formal endorsements from each regional district which contains a piece of the proposed network of trails, said TOTA president and CEO Glenn Mandziuk.

Phase one implementation of the project is dedicated to the 62 kilometres of trail between Merritt and Spences Bridge. According to a report from TOTA this phase is focused securing support and participation from affected First Nations bands, developing a website and print materials to generate awareness for the project and resurfacing usable sections of the trail.

While most said they liked the trail project, council ultimately did not want to support TOTA’s request until they already have the support of the five First Nations bands and all private land owners affected along the route.

“Coming here tonight, our hope is to get support for the consultation with First Nations [and] with stakeholders in your community moreso than getting support right now for the actual development,” TOTA representative Gillian Satherstrom told council.

She also said they would come back to council for its support again if and when they had the support of all the bands and other stakeholders.

“I think we’re getting ahead of ourselves here,” said Coun. Dave Baker. “I really think that we’d be stepping on some toes if we went ahead and did this tonight.”

“What I’d like you to do is to approach the bands that need to be talked to and then come back to us, because no matter what we sign tonight it may look like we’re supporting something,” Baker told Satherstrom adding that he wanted to see more consultation done first.

“I think the process starts first with [First Nations] to see whether they’re even interested before getting into a case where [you’re asking] can we have your approval,” said Coun. Kurt Christopherson. “I think it’s just little bit flawed in how to go about it. I think you need to approach them first, get their permission, make sure they’re even interested in it.”

He told the Herald that council shouldn’t give the impression that they have approved a plan that other stakeholders in the area haven’t even had a chance to look at yet.

“[TOTA] is ahead of the game,” Coun. Mike Goetz told the Herald.

Mandziuk told the Herald that the city’s decision will not hinder TOTA’s ability to apply for the provincial funding, but their application will focus on other areas of the Kettle Valley rail trail initiative.

Mandziuk said that he respects council’s wishes that consultation needs to occur with land owners in the area, but pointed out that is what the grant would have enabled.

“I’m not sure where we go from here in that section,” he said. “The application itself was to have consultation with the area stakeholders [and] there is a cost to doing those consultations.”

He said they will revisit the Merritt to Spences Bridge section at a later date.