COUNTRY CHRISTMAS: Choir concert rings in the holidays
Audiences were serenaded by some of Merritt’s musical talents on Thursday night, as part of the annual Christmas concert hosted at the Merritt Civic Centre. The Country Christmas events continue with the always-popular Christmas Parade on Friday evening, and a craft fair on Saturday. The events wrap up with a special breakfast with Santa on Sunday morning at the civic centre.
All photos by Ian Webster/Herald.