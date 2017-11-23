- Heavy snowfall expected for the Coquihalla HighwayPosted 9 hours ago
- Flood watch warning issued for Coldwater River in MerrittPosted 10 hours ago
- MINOR HOCKEY REPORT: Bantams set to host tourney in MerrittPosted 1 day ago
- ‘Because I’ve Been There’ triumphs at film festivalPosted 2 days ago
- Country Christmas kicks off with tree lightingPosted 2 days ago
- Several break-ins to motor vehicles reported over the weekendPosted 2 days ago
- Dog death investigation ended due to lack of informationPosted 2 days ago
- Local man charged for stabbing family member with knifePosted 2 days ago
- Freezing rain warning issued for Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan ConnectorPosted 2 days ago
- Theatre society adds former MLA to board of directorsPosted 3 days ago
COUNTRY CHRISTMAS: Love To Dance academy wows the crowd
On Wednesday, Nov. 22, students of the Love to Dance Academy in Merritt put on two performances, wowing the crowds with intricate costumes and multiple different styles of dance. The annual recital is always a highlight of the week-long Country Christmas event in Merritt, and this year was no exception.
All photos by Michael Potestio/Herald.