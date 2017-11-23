Home   >   Entertainment   >   COUNTRY CHRISTMAS: Love To Dance academy wows the crowd

By on November 23, 2017
(Michael Potestio/Herald).

 

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, students of the Love to Dance Academy in Merritt put on two performances, wowing the crowds with intricate costumes and multiple different styles of dance. The annual recital is always a highlight of the week-long Country Christmas event in Merritt, and this year was no exception.

All photos by Michael Potestio/Herald.

