COUNTRY CHRISTMAS: Parade floats down Quilchena Avenue
More than 50 floats paraded through downtown Merritt on Nov. 24, as part of the annual Country Christmas parade. Hundreds of Merrittonians lined up along Quilchena Avenue to catch a glimpse of some of the decked out floats from local businesses, non-profits and community groups. Despite it being a busy time of year in the North Pole, even Santa cleared his schedule to attend.
Enjoy the photos taken by Cole Wagner, Michael Potestio and Ian Webster.