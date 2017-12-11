Country music duo to ring in the holidays at the Culture Club

There are many who groan when department stores start putting up holiday decorations in November, but not Carli and Julie Kennedy.

The twin sisters from Powell River have had Christmas on their minds since early January, when they started writing their own original holiday tunes to include on their first Yuletide album, A Twin Kennedy Christmas.

“We kept the tree up,” said Carli. “We wore our Christmas sweaters, cranked the air conditioning, and tried to get in the mode.”

Luckily, the duo has a profound love for the holidays, which has helped propel them as they wind their way through the U.S. and British Columbia, playing smaller venues and showcasing their mix of original and classic Christmas songs.

“At one point I found myself wandering through the grocery stores, kind of humming Christmas tunes and like getting a few weird looks, and realizing ‘Oh right, everyone else is not playing Christmas music.’”

On Dec. 15, Twin Kennedy will play the Culture Club in Merritt — though not the first time the band has rolled through the Country Music Capital of Canada.

“We’ve been there a few times and we’re really looking forward to it. Very close to our heart,” said Carli. “We have a lot of family up in Merritt and Kamloops too — so there will be a lot of Kennedy family at the shows as well.”

“It’ll be a reunion for sure,” added Julie.

Having already played at the biggest stage in Merritt — the Rockin’ River Music Festival — and smaller venues in town, the sisters said they are looking forward to an intimate acoustic experience on Friday.

“It’s really fun to play on the big stage with all the lights and the band, and that’s great too, but for us it kind of takes us back to our roots and back to where we started,” said Carli.

Having earned multiple Canadian Country Music Association award nominations, as well as a handful of BC Country Music Awards, the duo are establishing themselves as emerging stars in the Canadian country music scene.

But the pair of identical twin sisters are also carving out a space as educators. At many of the stops on their recent U.S. tour, the band pulled double duty, doing workshops and concerts for schools in the afternoons, before playing theatre shows in the evenings.

“We’re super passionate about music education, having both done our bachelors in classical music, and we both taught music for years before we started touring full-time,” said Carli. “It’s always really important for us to give back to the communities and make sure we get to have an impact on as many people as we can, even in the short time we are there.”

Tickets for Friday’s show are available at the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame and Black Pharmacy, or via phone at 250-280-0468. Tickets will also be available at the door on Dec. 15, though they are discounted should you buy in advance.