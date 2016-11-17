Court win could impact SD 58

School board chairman Gordan Comeau doesn’t foresee significant changes having to be made in School District 58 due to the recent court decision on class size and composition.

British Columbia’s unionized teachers (BCTF) won a long-standing battle with the provincial government over the right to bargain class sizes in a ruling from the Supreme Court of Canada last Thursday.

The court delivered a verbal decision in favour of the teachers by a vote of 7-2.

The decision overturns a B.C. Court of Appeal ruling that found the province did not violate teachers’ rights to bargain class sizes and the number of special needs children in each class in their contracts.

Class size and composition language will now have to be renegotiated into the collective agreement, said Comeau. He said the starting point for those talks will be the clauses removed by the provincial government in 2002.

“The impact between what we’re doing and what that language would have made us do, we’re not that far off,” Comeau said.

“All that Supreme Court case did was it put this situation back in the hands of government and the B.C. Teachers Federation to negotiate class size and composition, and the starting point is that 2002 language,” Comeau said.

The extent of changes to class size and composition won’t be known until the province and the union figure that out, and Comeau said there’s no indication at this point when those negotiations may start.

However, he doesn’t anticipate many additions needing to be made if the school district had to revert to the 2002 language.

“We don’t see anything major at this point in time, maybe a couple of teachers and some additional classroom support like [teacher] aides, depending on what the structure of the classes are,” Comeau said.

“We’ve maintained some pretty low class sizes to begin with and we’ve put a lot of support in over the years, so, from that point of view, we don’t see a major impact,” Comeau said.

Nicola Valley Teachers Union president (NVTU) Peter Vogt said he believes this ruling means there’s going to be more classes coming to the district.

“There are classes that we know of that are over the limit in terms of the number of special needs students in them,” Vogt said.

He said that under the 2002 language, the smaller the class size; the more students with special needs could be in them.

The average class sizes of the district’s six Merritt schools fall within the limits from 2002.

According to public school reports from the Ministry of Education, Merritt Secondary School (MSS) had an average class size of about 18 students in the 2015-16 school year. Of the 572 students, 105 had a special needs designation.

There were, however, quite a few small classes that kept that average low last year. MSS had 272 classes at last year, with about 70 of them housing 12 students or fewer. However, there were also about 70 ranging from 24 students to 30. Only two contained 30 or more students, and no class contained more than 30 students.

The class sizes of Merritt’s five elementary schools ranged from an average of about 17 to 26 students in 2015-16 and the number of students with a special needs designation ranged from seven at Collettville Elementary School, to 14 at Bench, 17 at Diamond Vale, 25 at Nicola Canford and 35 at Central Elementary School. Each elementary school had a student population ranging between 140 and 215 students.

Vogt said he hasn’t conducted a full class size survey in the district yet, but recently observed three classes at MSS that had seven special needs students in them.

Vogt said more classes would need to be made at the high school to reduce the number of classes with too many special needs students and class totals near 30.

“There’s still a lot of things to be worked out in terms of what this looks like going forward, but from our perspective it looks like the class size language has been reinstated, so we’d be looking into how that would be accommodated at MSS,” Vogt said.

Superintendent Steve McNiven said he’s been reviewing the 2002 language surrounding class size and composition and SD 58 schools are not far off.

He said the class sizes under the 2002 language stipulated class size limits of 20 for Kindergarten, 22 for primary level classes and 30 for intermediate and high school classes.

The average class size at Merritt Elementary schools and the high school are within those levels, according to provincial statistics from last year.

In the area of class composition, McNiven said the 2002 language stipulates that if there were more than two students with a low incidence designation in a class, that would impact the class size.

Students with a high incidence designation are not taken into consideration for lowering class sizes, said McNiven.

“That plays a part in the response that we’ll make with class size,” McNiven said, adding that he assumes there will be discussions at the provincial level to clarify the language moving forward.

For those reasons, McNiven said it’s hard to forecast if the district is well equipped to make changes to class sizes and composition.

SD 58 has approximately $480,000 from the Learning Improvement Fund to pay for hiring teachers and support staff to address learning conditions based on the current contract language.

He said if those funds can be used to fund whatever changes to class size and composition come about, that will help the district make the changes it needs to make.

“We would be well equipped if we’re able to use those dollars to respond to the 2002 language, but there would certainly be some small changes that need to be made,” McNiven said.

In the Thursday Nov. 17 print edition of the Merritt Herald, the number of students at Diamond Vale Elementary School with a special needs designation was incorrectly identified as seven. The correct number is 17.