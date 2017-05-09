Courthouse contract renewed

Merritt city council has renewed an agreement to continue subleasing the BC Hydro-owned building on Voght Street for court proceedings.

Under the three-year agreement, BC Provincial Court Services will pay the city $44,500 per year until January of 2019. The agreement is backdated to January of 2016 when the previous contract expired.

This arrangement with the city is necessary because the provincial government is unable to lease its own Crown corporation property in order to provide other provincial series, a report to council stated.

Last year the City of Merritt renewed a lease agreement with BC Hydro that also runs until January of 2019.

That contract has the municipality pay BC Hydro $36,680 annually for the building along with $6,500 in janitorial and maintenance fees, meaning the city is essentially breaking even on costs for the the courthouse.

Both councillors Mike Goetz and Kurt Christopherson asked what would happen if the city didn’t renew this agreement during an April council meeting.

City of Merritt chief administrative officer (CAO) Shawn Boven said the likely outcome would be that all Merritt related court services being done in Kamloops.

Goetz said he fears an incident will eventually happen at the building, and continuing to renew the agreement shows that the city is ignoring the problem.

“We’ve been down to see the Minister [of Justice] two years in a row about how unsafe this building is, and how lawyers won’t come to it, victims and perpetrators have to go through the same doors, sit in the same place,” said Coun. Mike Goetz. “We get a lot of shaking heads agreeing with its, but we never actually see anything happen.”

Despite the sentiment amongst council that there needs to be an upgrade to the current courthouse situation, the sublease was approved by a vote of 5-1. Coun. Goetz was opposed to the agreement, and Coun. Dave Baker was not in attendance.