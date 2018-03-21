- Green Gov. Jay Inslee opposes Trans Mountain, quietlyPosted 1 day ago
Courthouse Gallery plays host to Wyatt’s World
Take one look at Wyatt Collins’ artwork and one understands that the 20-year-old artist from the Nicola Valley has a unique eye for colour.
A 2016 graduate of Merritt Secondary School, Collins’ work is now on display at the Courthouse Art Gallery in a show called “Wyatt’s World: An Abstract Expressionists Unique Perspective in Fluid Imagination.”’
While his eye for colour is undeniable, Collins’ work comes from a different perspective than many other abstract artists.
Collins has autism, but when he paints, he demonstrates a “clear focus that allows him to show emotion through his uninhibited brushwork,” to borrow a phrase from the artist’s bio.
Collins started painting in high school art classes and has since started to explore a defined style in abstract expressionism.
“He has excelled using fluid form and drip painting techniques in an environment with no limits to size or content,” stated a press release about the show.
“Wyatt’s World” also features artwork from Daphne McRae, Micaela Smith, and Natasha Castillo-Vizi. The works will be on display at the Courthouse Gallery until April 7.
On March 23, the gallery will host a workshop for kids between 8 and 12 years old. Participants will be taught how to create a diorama display. The cost to attend is $5.