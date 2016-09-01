Cowboys and cowgirls show their skills

A record 12 teams representing working ranches in the B.C. Interior convened at the Merritt rodeo grounds in Collettville on Saturday for the annual Nicola Valley ranch rodeo.

On hand were cowboys and cowgirls from the local Nicola, Pine, Kane Lake and Rafter X Ranches, from the Douglas Lake Cattle Company’s Home, Chapperon, Portland and Northern Divisions, from the Coldstream Ranch located outside Vernon, and from the River, Chilco and Gang Ranches situated in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region.

The dozen teams spent the day competing in various ranch-related activities — including cattle sorting, doctoring and branding, as well as a wild cow milking event. In addition, there were individual competitions to determine the top ranch horse and rider combination, the top overall ranch hand and the best saddle bronc rider.

The Nicola Ranch’s Mark Elliott took the ranch horse and rider event on board his stud horse Sonny. He was closely followed by last year’s winner, Haley Rutherford from the Pine Ranch.

The top hand award went to Josh Friesen from the Douglas Lake Home Ranch, while the saddle bronc event went to cowboy Wacey Marr, who is currently living and working in Pincher Creek, Alta., but joined his good friends from the Gang Ranch for the weekend. Marr scored 83 points to edge out another of last year’s winners, Joe Roberson of the Douglas Lake Cattle Co. Northern Division.

This year’s overall team champion was the foursome representing the River Ranch outside Riske Creek. The members were Ed and Raquel Russell, Greg Speller and young up-and-comer Owen Perry. Their 52-point total was one better than the second-place Douglas Lake Northern Division.

Capably handling the judges duties were veteran cowboys Phil Martindale from Claresholm, Alta. and Dave Elliott out of Maple Creek, Sask. Their sons, Curt and Mark respectively, were two of the key organizers of this year’s very successful Nicola Valley ranch rodeo.

At the awards ceremony following the day-long competition, some terrific prizes were handed out to the top-placing cowboys and cowgirls. They included horse bits made by Richard Brooks for the overall winning team, headstalls made by Andy Knight (with silver conchos by Tate McRae) for the second-place team, and Filson wool vests for the third-place finishers.

A handmade wool saddle blanket made by Leanne Dynneson was presented to the top hand, while winners of the ranch horse competition and the saddle bronc events received custom silver buckles created by Richard Tenisch.

The Herald has a full gallery of photos from the rodeo here.