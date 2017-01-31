CPO office vandalized

The City of Merritt’s community policing office (CPO) in downtown Merritt was vandalized sometime over the weekend.

A baseball-sized rock was thrown through the window of the old fireside building at Spirit Square, but lucky nothing else was damaged.

“I was in the office on Friday night and it was fine then, so it happened sometime between late Friday night and [Monday] morning,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

“There aren’t really any rocks like that around [the office] on the ground, so I’m not sure where they would have picked it up from,” said Dunsmore.

She said this type of incident isn’t a common occurrence at the office.

“We had one window broken when we were at the other location [on Quilchena Avenue]. It was probably six or seven years ago,” she said.

Dunsmore said she doesn’t think that occurrence or this latest one were targeted attacks.

“I know when ASK [Wellness] had the teen centre in [this] building they had a couple of incidents of broken windows,” she said.

When asked if the broken window has renewed the idea of placing cameras at Spirit Square, Dunsmore said that’s something she would like to discuss with the City of Merritt.

“That’s something we’ve talked about for a few years, it’s just a matter of budget. [It’s] up to the city to put the cameras at Spirit Square. We could put the cameras in the community policing [office], but they would only be good for interior surveillance,” she said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.