Crash on Coquihalla claims life of Kamloops man

By: Kamloops This Week

Wet and slushy road conditions led to an accident on Saturday night that killed a 61-year-old Kamloops man and injured two other residents.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at about 7:15 p.m. on the Coquihalla Highway near the Inks Lake brake check, a few minutes south of Kamloops.

RCMP Sgt. Mike Pears said the driver of a northbound car carrying three males lost control amid the slippery conditions. The car rolled and ended up in the median between the northbound and southbound highway lanes just north of the brake check.

The 61-year-old man in the passenger seat died at the scene, while the driver and a rear-seat passenger were taken to Royal Inland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pears noted the Coquihalla experienced numerous storm cells passing through the area throughout Saturday, with snow, hail and rain coming down.

“At the time of this crash, a localized storm system had just passed and the road at this location was wet, slushy and hail covered,” Pears said. “A pickup truck had lost control and was located in the centre median prior to the fatal crash occurring. There were no injuries to the occupants of the pickup truck.”

Members of the RCMP’s Central Interior Traffic Services unit from Merritt and Kamloops and a collision reconstructionist continue to investigate the fatal crash.

RCMP are reminding motorists that road conditions in higher elevations can change drastically in a matter of a few kilometres or metres. People should drive to drive to the conditions and slow down when driving into and through storms.

“Roads can be bare and wet one minute and, a minute later, you can be driving through slush/hail or pools of water,” Pears said. “Be prepared.”