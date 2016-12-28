Crash on Houston Street calls for jaws of life

An accident between two trucks belonging to the same logging company in Merritt this morning forced members of Merritt Fire Rescue to use the jaws of life to extricate one of the drivers.

At about 11 a.m. on Dec. 28, a semi-truck failed to navigate a corner as it came around the junction of Houston Street and Douglas Street, explained RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.

“Very very slick conditions on the corner, very icy there. He tapped the brake to go a little slower, but he had an empty trailer he was hauling. The trailer swung out to the left and into the oncoming traffic,” said Flemming.

Despite both vehicles swerving to avoid collision, the trailer ended up colliding with an oncoming pickup truck, Flemming added.

The door of the pickup truck was smashed in, which forced first responders to use the jaws of life to pry the driver of the pickup truck out of his vehicle, Flemming explained.

“It was suspected that he may have broken a bone in his leg,” said Flemming, although he added that he had yet to officially confirm any injuries. “He did go with [Emergency Health Services] to the hospital.”