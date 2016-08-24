Crime-spree five member pleads guilty in court

Michael Fudge, one of the five people arrested in Merritt after a multi-province crime spree is facing a lengthy penitentiary sentence following a guilty plea Aug. 2.

The 18-year-old was arrested on April 28 when a stolen SUV crashed on Voght St. ending a crime spree that began in Manitoba with a stolen vehicle and continued with the theft of gas in Saskatchewan and an assault in Alberta prior to reaching Merritt.

Fudge and five other individuals – including three youths – have since been charged in connection with the violent robbery and assault of a 57-year-old widow in Irvine, Alberta. On April 27, the group approached the widow’s rural home and asked her if there was anywhere to get gasoline, according to an agreed statement of facts.

After the woman called a gas station to confirm if it was open, Fudge punched her in the face causing her to lose consciousness when she fell backwards down a staircase.

The group then tied the woman up using a dog leash and an extension cord and ransacked the home, stealing cash, jewelry and keys to the woman’s SUV. Before leaving with her SUV, the group also cut the phone lines.

RCMP in Redcliff, Alberta received a phone call from the woman two hours later after she was able to free herself and use an old cell phone to call 9-1-1. She was hospitalized with a broken nose and other injuries connected with the attack.

Eric Morrissette, one of the group, was left stranded in Medicine Hat following the attack. He was later arrested in connection with the robbery and aggravated assault allegations.

In the meantime, Fudge, Michael Richards and the three youths continued to Merritt in the stolen SUV. Merritt RCMP received a complaint of an erratic driver heading towards town and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver failed to stop and sped away. The vehicle soon rolled over as it attempted to round a corner on Voght Street at high speed.

The group of five were all taken into custody. Fudge is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18.

(With files from Alex McCuaig/Medicine Hat News.)