Cross-country ‘Twin Fiddle Express’ chugging through to Merritt

Renowned Canadian fiddler Scott Woods will be returning to Merritt on May 30, as part of a winding two-month tour aimed at raising money for community groups, churches and service organizations across Canada.

The “Flippin’ Fiddler” and his five-piece band concoct a brand-new two-hour variety show each year, before spending months of the year touring extensively throughout the U.S., Canada and even Europe. His annual tour has brought him through the Country Music Capital more than a couple times, he told the Herald while en route to a show in Manitoba.

This year, the shown is called the “Twin Fiddle Express,” and will see Woods’ sister, Kendra Norris, join him onstage. No fiddling slouch herself, Norris has won three Canadian Duet Fiddle Championships with Woods, as well as several solo championship wins.

But while the show is designed with fiddle-playing as the centrepiece, Woods explained that the performance aims to engage everyone in the audience — not just the fiddle fans.

“I would call it a Branson, Missouri-style variety show. You certainly don’t have to be a fiddle fan or a country music fan. We have lots of instrumentals, lots of vocals. We have some step dancing — our young bass player is a champion step dancer, his feet go about 100 miles an hour,” said Woods. “We have some comedy, there are some costumes and some silly stuff. We have some inspirational moments, the gospel music — it’s really an emotional roller coaster between the highs and the lows.”

Each performance is capped off with a exhibition of why Woods is called the “Flippin’ Fiddler;” with Woods performing acrobatic somersaults and flips — even walking on a barrel — while playing tunes on his instrument.

Woods and his band will perform at 7 p.m. at the Merritt civic centre on May 30, with tickets available through the Baillie House, Black’s Pharmacy, the Trinity United Church Office, or by calling 250-378-4528.