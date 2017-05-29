Crown declines to pursue attempted murder charges

The Crown won’t pursue attempted murder charges against two men accused of shooting at a group of people outside a house party in Diamond Vale last month, but are proceeding with a multitude of others.

Michael Drynock, 21, and Kleon Pop, 28, both face charges of discharging a firearm with intent to wound, possession of a firearm contrary to order, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and carrying a concealed weapon, RCMP Const. Ryan Dell told the Herald.

Pop also faces a charge of using an imitation firearm, stemming from a separate incident earlier in the night, and a charge of uttering threats while Drynock has also been charged with assault.

Crown decided not to pursue attempted murder charges recommended by Merritt RCMP because it wasn’t likely to bring about a guilty conviction.

“All Crown told us is that they don’t believe there’s a substantial likelihood of conviction for the attempted murder,” said Dell.

Both Drynock and Pop remain in custody and are expected to be back in court for bail hearing in Kamloops on June 1, Dell told the Herald.

The two were arrested by an RCMP officer at gunpoint just before 9:00 p.m. on April 23.

The two men accused of firing multiple shots at a group of four males outside of a house party in the 2500 block of Coldwater Avenue following an argument that night.

Police told the Herald that when the two fired at the group, the four males ran back the way they came — towards Diamond Vale Elementary — with the two suspects following them.

Upon searching the suspects, police found several rounds of ammunition, firearms paraphernalia and several other weapons were located on their persons and in a backpack, which they were carrying.

A search of the Diamond Vale Elementary school field they were crossing led to the discovery of a 12-gauge shotgun and a SKS semi-automatic rifle nearby.