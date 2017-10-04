Crown declines to pursue criminal negligence charges following man’s death in 2016

Proposed charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence won’t be approved against a woman police believe played a role in the 2016 overdose death of a Merritt man.

“We forwarded [those charges] to Crown counsel, they reviewed it — it took them several months to review the matter — and they decided there’s no substantial likelihood of conviction,” said RCMP Const. Brock Hedrick with Merritt’s general investigation section.

The year-long investigation into the death involved the collection of evidence from the scene, doctors reports, and statements from witnesses and the accused.

The man’s death was the result of a suspected fentanyl overdose that occurred towards the end of March in 2016.

“We believe this particular male was with at least one other person, and that that particular person, [and] possibly another person, dropped this [male] off in a person’s driveway and didn’t seek medical attention for him,” said Hedrick.

The male subsequently died in the Nicola Valley Hospital due to the suspected overdose.

Hedrick said the physician who tended to the man told police that if he had been brought to the hospital sooner, there may have been a better outcome.

Hedrick said that at the onset of the police investigation the majority of witnesses police talked to were unco-operative with police, however, they eventually became co-operate with and provided statements.

Hedrick said the report police prepared was quite extensive.

“The Crown has a certain threshold that the case has to meet in order to be approved and they don’t believe that this particular case meets that threshold,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick said that while this result is disappointing, laying charges is ultimately the Crown’s decision to make.