Crown moving forward with charges against Merritt RCMP officer

A court date to consult legal counsel has been set for a Merritt RCMP officer facing an assault charge for an incident that occurred at the local detachment back in May.

Jan. 9, 2018 was selected as the next court date for Sgt. Norm Flemming who had a first appearance in court on Dec. 5.

The charge against Flemming was approved by an experienced Crown Counsel located in a different area of the province, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

Generally speaking, once an accused has made their first appearance in court, they are provided with an opportunity to consult counsel and arrangements are made to provide disclosure materials to the accused and/or his counsel.

“And that includes all the evidence that has been gathered in the course the investigation,” said Crown spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.

The next step in the process from there is determining whether or not the accused will plead guilty or not guilty.

“In the early stages, it’s not necessary the accused decide exactly which way he’s going to go. He has an opportunity to speak to counsel and discuss these various avenues,” said McLaughlin.

Despite the allegations, Flemming remains on active duty.