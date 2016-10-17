Curling club receives Canada Post community grant

Youngsters looking to learn to curl in Merritt will be able to do it on the cheap, thanks in part to a grant the local curling club received from Canada Post Community Foundation on Oct. 14.

The Merritt Curling Club was the recipient of a $2,000 cheque from Canada Post’s charitable foundation. The club plans to use the funds to buy much-needed equipment for their junior curling programs.

The junior curling program is open to anyone between the ages of eight and 17, and the club offers on-ice sessions once per week from October to late March, for the relatively low cost of $25, said Bob Taylor, vice president of the Merritt Curling Club.

Before receiving the $2,000 Community Foundation grant, the juniors were using a hodgepodge of hand-me-down equipment, explained Taylor. The equipment will also be used by students, as the curling club runs free seminars for a number of schools in Merritt, he added.

Numbers for the junior program remain strong, with 22 kids having signed up for the program last year. With the addition of new equipment and low registration fees when compared to other sports, Taylor is hopeful that the club can continue to build up the ranks of the junior curlers in Merritt.

The successful grant application was marked with a ceremony at the post office on Oct. 14, where members of the Merritt Curling Club met with Canada Post employees for a cheque presentation, and some cake.

Funds for Canada Post’s Community Foundation are raised through in-store fundraisers throughout the year, and the cash is doled out on a yearly basis to clubs, societies and community organizations across Canada.

The Merritt Curling Club is one of 26 organizations in B.C. to receive funds from the Community Foundation grant program this year.