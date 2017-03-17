Curling season comes to an end with club championships

Another successful season of stone throwing at the Merritt Curling Centre came to a conclusion on the weekend, with the annual club championships.

The Randy Neill rink emerged as men’s champions, while the Jennifer McDonald team took the ladies’ title. The mixed crown went to the Couture rink.

Snee rink scores eight-ender…then loses!

On March 3, the Brian Snee rink of Merritt pulled off a rare eight-ender — placing all eight of the team’s rocks in scoring position in a single end of competition. The impressive feat occurred in the second end of a game between the Snee and Rick Olsen teams, and put the Snee quartet ahead 8-2 at the time After extending the lead to 9-2 in the third, the wheels fell off for the effervescent Scotsmen and his mates, as they gave up a single in the fourth end, a steal of four in the fifth, singles in the sixth and seventh, and a steal of two more in the eighth to lose 11-9. “We pulled up our socks and started making shots,” said Vic Newton, lead for the Olsen rink, which also included Al Rasmussen and Jim ‘Eversteady’ Murdoch.