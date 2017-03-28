Cyclist expected to make full recovery

Despite a hairline fracture on his skull, and some bruised ribs, a 13-year-old boy who was hit by a truck on Monday near Central Elementary School is expected to make a full recovery.

Merritt RCMP are not expected to seek charges against the driver of the pickup truck that hit the boy while he was crossing Voght Street on his bicycle Monday afternoon (March 27).

“Right now it does not appear as though we’re looking at laying charges,” said RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming. “It was just an unfortunate error that was made.”

The truck was not speeding, and was going below the legal speed limit, Flemming told the Herald.

“The measurements at the scene, the braking marks [and] distances seem to [show] that he was going about 30 kilometres an hour and there was no attempt to swerve because he wouldn’t of had the time to do it,” said Flemming.

The 13-year-old cyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, and was flown to hospital via air ambulance, Flemming said, adding that the boy is expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m satisfied with the response time, but I’m not satisfied with the way they handled it,” said David Calhoun, the boy’s father. He added that when police declined to lay charges, the blame for the accident seemed to fall on his son’s shoulders. “Only one of them needed to be paying attention for that whole incident to be avoided — and guess what, neither of them were paying attention.”

The incident occurred within the school zone, however, school zone speed limits were not in effect due to spring break this week, according to local police.