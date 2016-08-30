Dance academy hosts summer camp

The Love To Dance (LTD) Academy in Merritt held its third-annual summer dance camp during the week of Aug. 15 to 19 at its facility on Nicola Avenue.

Over 40 youngsters took part in the five-day camp. They came from the Nicola Valley, as well as from other parts of the province and country, and even from overseas.

“It was five full days of dance and craft fun,” said LTD spokesperson Vanessa Van Rensburg. “The children learned new dance styles, as well as costume and décor design skills.

“This was the first year for the craft side of things. We wanted to introduce the crafts specifically to teach youngsters how to make stage décor and costumes.”

The camp offered different dance styles than most of the youngsters were used to, taught by guest instructors from other parts of the Interior. The genres included tap, highland, hip hop and acrobatics.

“We wanted the youth to see what’s out there,” said Van Rensburg. “And by having new and different teachers from different communities, the youngsters get exposed to how things are run at other studios.”

One of the local participants in the dance camp appreciated the change.

“I enjoyed Kaitlyn [Mathis from Kelowna] and her teaching of tap and highland dancing,” said 14-year-old Felize Omori. “And the acrobatics — with lots of handstands and back bends. It’s a lot like gymnastics.”

Omori, who will be going into Grade 9 at MSS in September, is very committed to her dance training. She currently studies ballet, jazz, contemporary and Spanish, and is also a member of the Love To Dance performance troupe.

“I put in at least 10 hours a week of practice,” she said. “I dance four days a week, and sometimes on Saturdays if we’re preparing for a performance, a concert or a test.”

Omori admits that her dedication to dance has resulted in some tough decisions.

“I’ve had to make some choices about what activities I do. I’ve given up a lot of things. But I’ve decided that dance is what I honestly, truly love.”

Not surprisingly, Omori’s long-term goals all revolve around dance.

“One day, I’d like to travel the world and dance professionally,” she said. “And once that career’s over, I’d like to get a studio and become a dance teacher.”

Twelve-year-old Abby Bateson was another local dancer who attended this year’s Love To Dance summer camp.

“I really liked the swords with highland dancing, and the craft activities. We worked on some of the props for the Christmas concert in December.”

Bateson will be going into Grade 7 at Nicola Canford Elementary School this fall. She started dancing when she was just four, stopped for a couple of years, and then started up again because she really missed it. She currently takes classes at the LTD Academy in ballet and jazz.

“I’ve achieved my Grade 5 ballet, and next year hope to become an intermediate dancer,” she said.

Bateson’s immediate goal is to be able to do the splits.

Megan Voigt, 10 years old and headed to Grade 5 at Nicola Canford, is also a ballet enthusiast, as well as a student of jazz and Spanish. She just loves competitions and performing on the big stage.

“At camp this year, I really liked making the ballerinas, trees, rocks and mushrooms out of wire and newspaper.”

One of the youngest participants at the summer camp was five-year-old Alicia Rizzardo from Merritt. She’s all set to start Kindergarten at the Bench School in a couple of weeks.

“I’ve been dancing for three years,” the wee one said. “I do ballet and Spanish. At the camp, I liked the tap dancing and making the swords.”

Van Rensburg explained that the theme of this year’s Christmas concert is nature, animals and the elements.

“There are a lot of props and costumes to be made, so if we can begin in the summer, and get the students involved, it really helps.”

Many of the camp attendees spent time with Merritt’s Maria Thuveson, Love To Dance’s head costume designer. They learned not only about creating costumes, but how to repair them, and how to solve the problems that inevitably occur just prior to a performance.

“It’s all enabling…helping to make the dancers more confident and independent,” said Van Rensburg.

To that end, the Learn To Dance Academy has initiated a Student Teaching Assistant Program that will commence this fall.

“It will be for dance academy students 11 years of age and older, with at least three years of dance experience with the academy,” said Van Rensburg. “It will introduce the successful candidates to all the aspects of running a dance class — from choreography to music selection, lesson planning, teaching techniques, and so on. Developing our students in more ways than one is really important to us.”

Van Rensburg went on to say, “Student teaching assistants play a very important part in the smooth running of the dance classes they help in. It is an extremely valuable experience for those students interested in pursuing a career in teaching and/or wishing to broaden their own dance education.”

The LTD performance troupe was in action on the Canada Day weekend at Rotary Park. The dancers are also scheduled to perform at the Garlic Festival in Lower Nicola on the Sept. 24 and 25 weekend.

Come out and see.