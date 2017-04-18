Dangerous driving leads to an arrest

A 25-year-old Merritt man who drove through a fence at the Clapperton Manor in Diamond Vale was arrested under the Mental Health Act and now faces charges.

Police received multiple reports at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday (April 16) that a white, Dodge pickup truck was being driven around town erratically.

“There were probably six or seven calls received about this vehicle smashing into things,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore.

However, she said, the only damage complaint police received was regarding the fence at Clapperton Manor, and that the truck’s front bumper had been damaged as a result.

Dunsmore said police recognized the vehicle as it was described, and located it at the registered owner’s home on Merritt Avenue.

“It wasn’t the registered owner driving it, but she was able to give us a description of the male who had been driving,” Dunsmore said.

The woman told police the man had gone down by the Nicola River, and an officer located him there on foot near the A&W off Voght Street, Dunsmore said.

The man resisted arrested and became involved in a scuffle with the attending officer, which is when a police helicopter that was flying over Merritt at the time of the incident radioed for backup.

“The member was trying to get [the suspect] into handcuffs,” Dunsmore said. “He was in custody [by the time] the other members got there,” she said.

Dunsmore said the presence of the RCMP helicopter was unrelated to the search for the 25-year-old man.

“The helicopter just happened to be flying over Merritt at the time and heard the dispatches coming in on the radio,” she said.

The male was apprehended shortly after 5 p.m. under the Mental Health Act.

“The driver is being charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,” said Dunsmore, adding that he was sent to hospital in Kamloops to be evaluated by a doctor. The man also faces charges of mischief.

Dunsmore said police are not sure what compelled the man to drive through the fence. No injuries and no other damage to property was reported to police as a result of this incident, she added.

The man has been released from custody and the charges against him still need to be approved by the Crown, said Dunsmore.