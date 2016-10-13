Days could be numbered for parking bylaw

Changes could be on the way for the City of Merritt’s unpopular parking bylaw, after city council voted unanimously to have city staff look into alternatives to the cash-in-lieu of parking spaces bylaw.

The motion was passed at the Oct. 11 meeting of city council, which instructed city staff to prepare a report for the Oct. 25 meeting of city council, outlining options with respect businesses having to paying cash in lieu of providing parking spaces.

“I just want to mention I’m totally, 100 per cent [in support of] removing the cash from parking altogether. However, I’m not going to be there at the next meeting, so I won’t be able to support any of this at that time — but I do support this recommendation at this moment,” Coun. Linda Brown said during discussion of the motion.

The city’s parking bylaw has come under fire from a group of downtown business owners, who have organized into an advocacy group called the Downtown Voice. At a council meeting earlier in the summer, Downtown Voice delegate Brian Snee urged the city to look into removing the parking bylaw.

The rule requires businesses to provide a pre-determined amount of parking — or pay a hefty fee ($3,500) for every spot not provided on the business’ property.

Money collected under the parking bylaw is held in a reserve fund to pay for any parking infrastructure needed down the line, such as a parkade.

Continued pressure from the Voice resulted in a meeting between the business owners and the city council on Sept. 20. At the meeting on Sept. 20, Coun. Brown, Coun. Mike Goetz and Coun. Dave Baker voiced their support for changing or removing the bylaw.