De Jong visits Merritt, touts Tegart, talks Rural Dividend and softwood lumber agreement

B.C.’s finance minister was in Merritt Friday (April 7), just ahead of the writ dropping on the 2017 election campaign, to show his support for fellow Liberal candidate Jackie Tegart in her bid for a second term as MLA in Fraser-Nicola.

“I haven’t see someone arrive on the scene and assume a leadership role as effectively and as quickly as Jackie. She’s our caucus chair for a reason,” said minister Mike de Jong following a re-election fundraiser at the civic centre.

While in Merritt, de Jong also commented on the Rural Dividend Fund (RDF) and issues facing B.C.’s forestry industry.

The RDF was a provincial program launched in 2016, when the BC Liberals committed to making $75 million available to community groups and rural municipalities over a three-year period. Last month, Premier Christy Clark visited Merritt and announced that her government will add a fourth year, and $25 million, to the fund.

Seven different projects in the Fraser-Nicola riding have qualified for the Rural Development Fund, representing an investment of more than $500,000 across all the projects. The City of Merritt, for example, received $100,000 from the program during the latest intake period, to pay for a variety of studies examining the impact from the closure of the Tolko Industries sawmill in December of last year.

De Jong said he’s optimistic the fund is providing a good return on investment when it comes to supporting various projects.

“We’re not providing government money in the Rural Dividend program. This is money from taxpayers. We want to ensure they are getting a good return for their investment,” he said.

De Jong also told the Herald he heard from people at Tegart’s fundraiser who were concerned with the current state of the forestry industry and softwood lumber agreement.

“First of all, I pointed out the fact that we have been preparing for this for 15 years,” said de Jong.

“We are far less dependant on the U.S. market than we were 15 years ago. They’re still our biggest customer … but we are also the most diversified jurisdiction in Canada when it comes to international trade portfolios. We have established new markets overseas in Asia,” he added.

If trade with the U.S. is interrupted, de Jong said their government plans to work with companies like Aspen Planers to ensure employees are protected.

In November, the U.S. Lumber Coalition petitioned the U.S. government to impose duties on Canadian lumber, saying that it’s unfairly subsidized, which Canadian lumber producers dispute.

A decision from the U.S. Commerce Department on whether it will impose the first of two duties on Canadian softwood is expected to be announced April 25.

De Jong said he expects countervailing duties will be applied and negotiations on a new softwood lumber agreement will be very difficult with the Americans.