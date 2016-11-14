Deadline approaching for Country Christmas parade entries

The ground might be getting frosty, but don’t put your cowboy boots into storage yet — Merritt’s annual Country Christmas parade is right around the corner, and the deadline to enter in this year’s festivities jaunt through town is approaching even quicker.

The parade is set for Nov. 25, but those looking to take part in the parade will need to submit their registration form to Carrie Ware & Company Inc. by Nov. 21.

The entry forms are available at the Carrie Ware & Company offices on Quilchena Avenue, as well as at the Baillie House, and the Community Future Nicola Valley office on Voght Street.

There are already plenty of entries in this year’s parade, with community groups and businesses making up the bulk of the early bird entries, said Amy Parsons, receptionist at Carrie Ware & Company. Parsons and Dallas Edginton — also a receptionist at Carrie Ware & Company — are taking care of the organization of this year’s country Christmas parade on behalf of the Merritt and District Chamber of Commerce.

“I guess last year it was quite a surge at the end, but we’ve got quite a few floats in already,” said Parsons, adding that there is no upper limit on how many floats will be allowed in this year’s parade.

The parade will kick off at 7 p.m. on Nov. 25, starting from the fire hall. For more information about the parade, email Parsons at reception@carrieware.ca.