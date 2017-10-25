Dealer with fentanyl-laced drugs gets 15-month sentence

By: Tim Petruk (Kamloops This Week)

A Surrey drug dealer arrested with fentanyl-laced heroin and other drugs during a traffic stop on the Coquihalla last year has been handed a 15-month prison sentence, despite the Crown suggesting he spend four years behind bars.

Clayton Johnson was also placed on a two-year probation term that will begin following his release from jail.

The 40-year-old was pulled over south of Merritt on Jan. 19, 2016, and admitted to police he was carrying drugs.

A search turned up nearly four ounces of crystal meth, two ounces of cocaine and nearly two ounces of heroin containing fentanyl.

In calling for a four-year sentence, federal Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said Canada’s courts have set a high bar for fentanyl offences given the staggering overdose numbers in recent years.

Defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen disagreed, saying the fentanyl crisis was not common knowledge in January 2016.