- Dealer with fentanyl-laced drugs gets 15-month sentencePosted 5 hours ago
- Nicola Valley arenas deemed safe in wake of Fernie tragedyPosted 6 hours ago
- No provincial cash for theatre in latest round of RDF fundingPosted 6 hours ago
- Interior Savings debuts new space for community groupsPosted 6 hours ago
- Winter shelter to be open every night this seasonPosted 7 hours ago
- B.C. Paramedics to get their own unionPosted 1 day ago
- RCMP advise school bus drivers to watch for bad driving habitsPosted 1 day ago
- Rash of break-ins along Fox Farm Road add to ongoing trendPosted 1 day ago
- Photos: A spooky good timePosted 2 days ago
- Lack of service at Wagon West leading to more trucks on DeWolf WayPosted 2 days ago
Dealer with fentanyl-laced drugs gets 15-month sentence
By: Tim Petruk (Kamloops This Week)
A Surrey drug dealer arrested with fentanyl-laced heroin and other drugs during a traffic stop on the Coquihalla last year has been handed a 15-month prison sentence, despite the Crown suggesting he spend four years behind bars.
Clayton Johnson was also placed on a two-year probation term that will begin following his release from jail.
The 40-year-old was pulled over south of Merritt on Jan. 19, 2016, and admitted to police he was carrying drugs.
A search turned up nearly four ounces of crystal meth, two ounces of cocaine and nearly two ounces of heroin containing fentanyl.
In calling for a four-year sentence, federal Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said Canada’s courts have set a high bar for fentanyl offences given the staggering overdose numbers in recent years.
Defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen disagreed, saying the fentanyl crisis was not common knowledge in January 2016.