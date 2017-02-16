DEAR AGGIE: Should I be worried about GMO foods?

Q: How different are the vegetables we eat today than those from 20 years ago? Should we be worried about GMO foods? Do they make life easier for the farmer?

A: As Canadians, we are fortunate to have a choice in the foods we eat, as well as confidence that the foods being offered on our grocery shelves and tables have been tested and are deemed by Canadian food regulators as safe to eat. That said, if genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are being offered to Canadians, rigorous science has been performed around safety for human consumption and so, based on current evidence, the decision to choose and eat GMO foods centres more around ethics.

A quick google search of GMOs can quickly pull up results showing how contentious these foods are — from concerns around decreasing biodiversity to unhealthy effects of the foods themselves. However, the following three examples show how GMO foods have helped in human health, increased world food production, and worked to minimize food waste.

Golden rice, which has been genetically engineered to produce beta-carotene, was created to help children in impoverished countries avoid diseases related to Vitamin A deficiency.

Round-Up-Ready canola was engineered to contain parts of the genome of two bacteria allowing the canola to withstand applications of the herbicide glyphosate, which helps farmers in reducing weed prevalence in the crop. While there is a lot of controversy circling Round-Up ready canola, scientists agree that evidence shows that there is no greater risk to humans as a GMO food.

The Arctic apple, which was created here in B.C., has been genetically modified so that the enzyme that causes browning is silenced. According to the Arctic apple website (www.articapples.com), a Cornell University study showed that serving sliced apples saw an increase in consumption by 70 per cent. By having a non-browning apple, people will eat more nutritious food without increased waste (throwing out brown apple slices).

If the world population is projected to exceed nine billion by 2050, we know that we need to ensure we can produce enough food for the population to eat. Biotechnology will likely play a part in achieving this; however, when it comes to genetically altering organisms, the humans have only started having to face the decision as to which technological advances we wish to support and which we wish to limit from an ethics perspective.

Q: What do you do when your fields are covered in a foot of snow? What does an average snow day look like for the agriculture community?

A: Just like people in other essential industries, farmers don’t get snow days. Depending on the snow conditions (light or crusty? Wet or dry?) and their nutritional needs, cows can sometimes graze through snow providing there is adequate forage under the snow cover. However, animals are a rancher’s top priority, and from a welfare and economics perspective it is essential that we meet their daily nutritional requirements. This means that the bulk of most winters require some kind of a feeding system that can be utilized regardless of the weather conditions. To combat inclement weather, farmers have equipment (tractors, 4×4 trucks, bale processors, etc.) that will allow them to carry feed to their animals through snow, ice, and freezing cold temperatures. In turn, cattle create heat as they digest their feed which helps them maintain core body temperature under cold conditions.

“Aggie” is a local Nicola Valley farmer looking to answer your burning questions on agriculture. Got a topic for a future Ask Aggie column? Send it in to newsroom@merrittherald.com with the subject line “Dear Aggie.”