UPDATED: Carbon monoxide suspected in death of family near Ashcroft

by KTW

The mayor of Ashcroft said the community is in mourning after four people were found dead inside a home in nearby Venables Valley — deaths believed to have been caused by carbon-monoxide gas.

The bodies of Harvey Volaine and his wife, Melissa Penner, as well as their two children, 10-year-old Kaylex and seven-year-old Ay, were found by police conducting a well-being check on Friday (March 24).

The deaths occurred in a home that is part of the Sarangati Village, a 1,600-acre Krishna community of about 25 families in Venables Valley, 30 kilometres south of Ashcroft.

“There’s definitely a sense of loss and, I guess you would say, shock,” Ashcroft mayor Jack Jeyes told KTW.

“The community in Venables Valley is even harder hit, of course, but they do interact with our community on a regular basis.”

Jeyes said he has been affected personally. Penner worked for him.

“She was my housekeeper and the gentleman was in town on a regular basis,” he said.

“She was a very nice lady and a very positive lady, happy all the time. She lived for her kids.”

The community gathered Sunday evening to sooth grief and share memories, said community leader Jim McComb.

“It’s quite shocking and devastating,” McComb said of the family’s death.

Volaine lived in the community for 25 years, he estimated.

“I don’t know exactly what happened. They’d been gone for a month to Costa Rica. They came back and turned on their propane or something.”

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the deaths.

Coroners have said foul play has been ruled out and toxicology tests are underway, with all indications pointing toward carbon monoxide.

The coroners service did not identify the source of the carbon monoxide gas.

Two online fundraising pages have sprung up taking donations to cover funeral expenses.

They can be found by searching Volaine on gofundme.com.

The Venables community issued a statement on Sunday, asking for “respect and privacy during the process of grieving.”

“This tragedy has deeply impacted family and community members, both adults and children beyond what words can convey,” reads the statement.

“We send our most sincere condolences to family members of the deceased in this time of loss.”