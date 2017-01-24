Defense disputes private ownership of fish

The civil trial pitting the Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club against the Douglas Lake Cattle Company over access to lakes on the ranch’s property entered its third week on Monday (Jan. 23) in Kamloops Supreme Court with the continued cross-examination Douglas Lake general manager Joe Gardner.

Douglas Lake Cattle Company is suing the fish and game club, and through a counter-claim, the club is seeking an order, which would declare access roads leading to Minnie and Stoney lakes near Merritt as public roads. Such an order would also declare the fish and fishery they access are public as well.

Gardner was questioned by Chris Harvey, the defense lawyer for the Fish and Game Club, who argued that once fish are released into public waters they cease to be privately owned.

Gardner said he believed the fish to be owned by the ranch because they bought and cultured them in Minnie and Stoney Lakes under an aquaculture license.

Harvey pointed out that the ranch had its aquaculture license suspended in 2003 because the ranch didn’t have a proper containment facility and was releasing the fish into the lakes.

In 2012 the ranch obtained a fish transfer permit, which Harvey told the Herald allows the ranch to put fish in a public lake.

“[Gardner’s] insisting that it allows him to keep them as private fish, which we don’t agree with,” said Harvey.

In court, Gardner said the ranch continued to stock the lakes with fish in the years after they lost the aquaculture license, and still asserted that they owned the fish in the lakes.

The ranch didn’t apply for another aquaculture license again, but in 2012 Gardner inquired with the provincial government regarding a stocking issue.

He asked if there was a form or license application to fill out for the company’s fish stock, which resulted in the ranch obtaining the transfer permits.

“Are you sure the issue wasn’t that you wanted to maintain private ownership of the fish and there was no certainty that you were maintaining private ownership of the fish. Wasn’t that the real problem?” Harvey asked.

“I still thought they were our fish and everyone had been telling me that we had private ownership of those fish, so I didn’t think that,” said Gardner.

“Why did you think it [was] important to take out any license at all then?” asked Harvey.

“I can’t remember how that came up — how I got wind of it — I can’t remember,” said Gardner.

Both the fish and game club and the Crown contest the ranch’s ownership of the fish in Minnie and Stoney Lake.

In his opening statement, Douglas Lake lawyer Evan Cooke said that these lakes have been re-engineered in order to make them viable fish habitat. As a consequence of that re-engineering and the efforts to stock these lakes with fish, they have effectively become private fisheries, he said.

The ranch owns a lodge along Stoney Lake that offers fly fishing, which supports what Cooke described as the eco-tourism side business of the cattle company.

Cross-examination of witnesses continues this week.