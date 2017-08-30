Destination BC plots new course in Merritt

The future of the B.C. Visitor’s Centre is up in the air as the provincial tourism authority explores a new funding scheme.

Merritt’s B.C. Visitor Centre will close in January as Destination BC prepares to vacate the building, but the City of Merritt will receive an injection of cash to keep visitor services going at the local level.

Destination BC (DBC) has a contract with a third party organization based out of Valemont to provide visitor services at the exit 286 site until January 12, 2018, which, due to a greater emphasis on mobile technology, DBC is not renewing.

Instead, the provincial organization extended an offer to the City of Merritt to join its visitor services network program, which city council agreed to do at its regular meeting on Aug. 22.

“We’ve seen significant changes in how consumers do their trip planning,” said DBC manager of visitor services Kathleen Harvey. “Because of this, Destination BC’s been working with community visitor centres across B.C. to encourage them to be more contemporary and innovative in their approach to delivering visitor services, not just in brick and mortar locations, but through social media and your mobile, pop up tents and all the rest of it.”

Harvey did not know how many employees currently working out of the Merritt Visitor Centre who would be impacted by the closure, but said the contractor has been aware of DBC’s decision “for some time now.”

Since 2014, DBC has been transitioning from operating provincial visitor centres in favour of a model where communities are in charge.

Currently, the provincial body works with 111 B.C. communities as members of its network program.

Becoming the 112th community in the network means the City of Merritt will receive $25,000 annually for the next four years to use for visitor services as it sees fit.

There are some requirements to meet in order to receive the funding, such as operating 660 hours per year — which is already covered by the Baillie House.

As part of the program, the city will also need to select a sponsor organization, which will utilize the funds and meet the requirements set by DBC.

The community-driven model will offer more flexibility for visitor services, said Harvey, noting the program allows for the city to look outside the box to offer initiatives like roaming ambassadors and more social media outreach. She said the current provincial model doesn’t offer these types of initiatives.

“They can be more contemporary and more innovative and more authentic to their community,” said Harvey.

The move to a community-lead model will represent some cost savings for DBC, which will be reinvested into offering visitor services around the province, Harvey said.

How the city will spend the money is still to be determined, but could be put towards a variety of initiatives.

Theoretically, the City of Merritt could attempt to use the funding to continue operating the visitor centre itself, but chief administrative officer Shawn Boven said that isn’t likely to happen.

“The statistics show that [the visitor centre] is used more as a washroom facility than a true visitor information centre,” Boven told the Herald.

Boven said the money could be used for a variety of options such as providing more funding to the Baillie House or opening up a satellite visitor centre at exit 290 on the Coquihalla Highway.

Council voted 6-1 in favour of joining the network last week’s council meeting, with many members of council expressed concern that regardless of what they decide to do with the money doesn’t overwhelm the Baillie House when it comes to offering visitor services.

Only Coun. Mike Goetz voted in opposition.

As for what will become of the visitor centre itself, the building and land around it is owned by the provincial government. DBC is a tenant in the building, and Harvey said she is not sure if any plans have been made regarding the future if the building.