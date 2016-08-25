Difficult decisions to be made at Cents’ camp

After two days of intense practices and a pair of impressive intersquad games, it was quite apparent to everyone concerned that there is some serious talent at this year’s Merritt Centennials training camp — and that some very difficult decisions will have to be made by the powers-that-be to pare the team’s roster down from 46 to 22 players in time for the start of the 2016-17 BCHL season on September 9.

That’s why Cents head coach and GM Joe Martin dressed an all-rookie lineup on Wednesday night for his team’s first pre-season game, against the visiting Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

“Yeah, we’re going young against [Salmon Arm], and they’re going to do the same,” said Martin. “Our youngsters all deserve an exhibition game the way they’ve been playing.”

The Cents tied the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-5, as Juanre Naude netted two goals, with Luke Recchi, Jake Livingston, and Jason Village adding singles.

None of the 12 veterans or 30-plus newcomers looked out-of-place over the course of the first 48 hours of training camp, which opened on Monday. Practices were spirited and efficient, while the Red-White games each evening featured a number of stellar performances.

No one made their presence felt more than second-year Centennial Tyler Ward from Kamloops. The team’s Rookie of the Year and Most Promising Player in 2015-16 scored all five of Team White’s goals in their pair of losses, and could easily have had a bucketful more.

“Tyler is an exceptionally gifted offensive player,” said Martin. “He’s put in a ton of work in the off-season. He treated it like a pro, and wants to make a big impression on people this coming season.

Playing on a line with rookie Ethan Skinner and veteran Brett Jewell, Ward and his mates owned the ice every time they were out there.

“Skinner showed some stuff playing with Wardo,” said Centennials director of hockey operations Brian Barrett. “It’s going to be fun watching them together.”

On the other side of the ice, Red got a strong showing from the trio of 20-year-old Tyler Pietrowski, trade deadline acquisitions last year Zach Court and Chase Bell (Monday) and Nick Wicks (Tuesday).

Pietrowski had a pair of goals the first night, while Court went bar down 24 hours later to lead their team to 5-3 and 3-2 victories.

Other goal scorers for Red on Monday were rookies Nolan Ferguson and Juanre Naude, third-year Centennial Nick Fidanza (with a sweet waist-height two-hander), and 16-year-old Rylan Van Unen into an empty net.

All six goaltenders looked good playing one period apiece each night, with Max Palaga from the Kamloops Storm making perhaps the best save of the lot in the second period on Monday, en route to 40 minutes in total of shutout hockey.

The mix of vet and rookie pairings on the blueline gelled remarkably well, with sophomores Tyler Holz and Mike Faulkner looking very comfortable, and the likes of Zach Metsa and Andrew Troy definitely not out of place.

“It’s been very good defence as a whole,” said Martin, in reference to the relatively low-scoring pair of scrimmages. “We talked to the guys at the beginning of camp, and told them the intersquad and exhibtion games shouldn’t be like spring camp — freewheeling up and down the ice. We wanted to see structurally-sound hockey. I think the message got through to the players.”

The only two local players to show for camp, blueliners Grady Musgrave and Sunil Sahota, also performed well. Musgrave laid out a thunderous check in the late stages of Tuesday’s scrimmage that drew a few oohs from the modest crowd in attendance.

Cents’ fans are reminded that the Van Unen twins — defenceman Michael and forward Rylan — are both former Merritt minor hockey players who moved to Kamloops during their peewee years. The two talented 16-year-olds have already been signed.

Martin was hoping to have his numbers in camp down to 30 following Wednesday’s exhibition tilt with Salmon Arm, and almost at the 22-player cutoff following his team’s home-and-home series with the Vernon Vipers on Friday (in Vernon) and Saturday (here).

Following the Vernon series, the Cents will have almost a week of practice before their final two pre-season outings against the Royal Bank Cup-champion West Kelowna Warriors on Sept. 2 (away) and 3 (home).