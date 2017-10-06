District settles on price for Nicola Lake school

School District 58 has set a price for the former Nicola Lake School it is looking to sell it for about $450,000.

“We’ve selected Century 21 and they’ve given us a price we should list it for,” said secretary treasurer Kevin Black at a school board meeting in Merritt in September.

He said the estimated value of the property is about $465,000.

The school district flirted with the idea of leasing the building last year, and saw interest from the Nicola Valley Agri-Park Society, which wanted to lease the building for an equine school.

Ultimately, the school district decided it wouldn’t go the leasing route, but Black told the Herald they would consider an offer from the society to buy the property.

The school was closed in the 1980s, and its last tenant — BC Wildfire Service — moved to the Merritt airport in 2013. Since then, the building has been vacant.