Dog apprehended after killing cat in Diamond Vale

Police are not issuing charges after a pit bull attacked and killed a cat in the Diamond Vale area this morning (June 9).

RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore said police responded to the scene to assist the bylaw service at about 10:00 a.m. and apprehended the canine without incident.

“[The dog] actually came [to us] without any problem and hopped in the back of the police car,” said Dunsmore.

She said a man who saw the attack tried to intervene by hitting the dog with a piece of wood, but tripped and fell — cutting his hand in the process.

The man was not attacked by the dog, Dunsmore said.

“Calls were coming in that [the dog] had attacked a person,” said Dunsmore, adding that the man clarified to police that he had not been bitten by the dog.

The dog had gotten out of its yard and was wandering the streets when it attacked the cat, Dunsmore told the Herald.

She said the dog’s owner was co-operative with police, and turned the animal over to the bylaw service.

Whether or not the dog will be destroyed is still to be determined by the bylaw service.

“They have to look at the history of the dog and its aggressiveness,” said Dunsmore, adding that bylaw will determine if it’s a candidate to be sent to another home.