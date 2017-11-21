Dog death investigation ended due to lack of information

The Merritt RCMP has ended its investigation into the the death of a dog left hanging by its neck from a tree on the Coldwater reserve last fall.

There was a suspect in the case, but due to a lack of evidence, police were not able to proceed with charges, RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald.

“There are probably people that have that information,” said Dunsmore. “The owner probably had some of that information, but that person [is now] deceased.”

Dunsmore said no one else has come forward to provide police with enough evidence to lay charges, so the file has been closed.

The RCMP still welcomes new information that may reopen the file.

Police began pursuing animal cruelty charges last October when someone in the Coldwater community reported the dog, which was found hanging with barbed wire on its muzzle.

Angels Animal Rescue Society founder Judanna Dawn told the Herald at the time the society was looking into the incident and forwarding information to the RCMP.

Dunsmore said she is not sure if this information was ever received as she was not directly involved with the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this file can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.