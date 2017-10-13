Donation keeps programs running at Merritt’s youth centre

United Way Thompson Nicola Cariboo is investing thousands into making sure teens in Merritt continue to have access to safe spaces.

The organization announced it would be donating $18,000 to the Merritt Youth Centre and Safe Space programs this week. The investment will allow Interior Community Services — which runs programming out of the Merritt Teen Centre — to add nine hours of programming per week.

The youth centre in Merritt operates out of the former Coquihalla Middle School building on Clapperton Avenue. It is open in the evenings on Thursdays and Fridays, with anywhere from 20 to 30 teens accessing the programming each night.

“The Youth Centre has been underfunded, based on the amount of hours we have been providing and would have had to cut back and limit the current hours offered,“ said Taryn Campbell, director of Gold Trail Interior Community Services.

The youth centre provides teens with access to computer and internet services, as well as training courses in resume writing, public speaking and first aid. For those kids looking to blow off a little steam, there are counselling services available at the centre, as well as a full gymnasium for teens to play sports.

The contribution from United Way will also support Safe Spaces, a program which provides outreach and support to teens in Merritt who identify as LGBTQ2S.

A peer group meets weekly through the Safe Spaces program, and the group also provides workshops for community and school groups on homophobia. Those in need of support can schedule individual appointments, or access the resource library maintained as part of the program.

“Together with our donors and corporate partners, United Way is providing youth with the support they need to help discover their strengths and learn the skills they need to succeed,” said Geralyn Alain, director of marketing and communications with United Way.