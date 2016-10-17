Douglas Lake Road paving complete

Road paving that has been years in the making on the Upper Nicola Band’s number three reserve is finally complete.

Upper Nicola Band Chief Harvey McLeod and Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart announced the completion of the $4.8 million project at a ceremony Friday (Oct. 14) at the N’kwala School in Upper Nicola.

In total, 4.2 kilometres of road from the border of the reserve to the bridge leading to the the N’Kwala School was paved this past summer.

Another 13 kilometres of the road between the reserve and Highway 5A was completed in a separate project at about the same time, ministry spokesperson Ryan Jabs told the Herald.

Altogether, the repaved sections of the road provide improved driving conditions to road users travelling between the reserve and the highway.

“The really important thing for me is if we have emergencies up here, we’ll have the capacity for emergency vehicles to get into this community a lot faster than it was before,” McLeod told the Herald.

The newly paved section of road on the reserve will be maintained by the province, and McLeod said he welcomes Upper Nicola community members to express any concerns to their band.

“The speed, the curbs, the reinforcements around some of the higher sections of the road — our community will let us know,” he said, adding that they have an open dialogue with the province through which band members can express those concerns.

McLeod also urged those who use this road to be careful when driving on it.

Representatives from the provincial government and the band signed a memorandum of understanding to pave the road back in 2013, but the project wasn’t started until a land swap was completed.

In exchange for transferring the lands required for the Douglas Lake Road right-of-way to the provincial government, the Upper Nicola Band received an equal sized portion of Crown land that borders Glimpse Lake.

“As a community, we don’t have very much land,” McLeod told a crowd of about 45 people gathered in the school’s gymnasium for the announcement. “Every inch we have we fight to hold on to [and] have control over to ensure that our visions of how we take care of our land will happen.”

He added that it took many meetings with government and the community to determine how to move forward and make the project happen.

“It is with great perseverance and leadership and listening to [the] community that we’re here today,” McLeod said.

“My hope is that this project will be one of those success that we build on in a positive way,” Tegart told the Herald.

The project began this past spring, and some band members were given jobs durning the construction process such as holding up traffic control signs and driving trucks, McLeod told the Herald.

He said it was important for band members to get experience operating heavy equipment.

“That was so wonderful to see,” McLeod said adding that most of the workers were women and took pride in their jobs, working up to 12 hour days, seven days a week if they were allowed.

“I’m hoping that they continue, because it opens up a lot of opportunities for them,” McLeod said.

He told the Herald this project sets a precedent for future projects between the band and the provincial government.

Dialogue between the band and the government regarding the paving of more sections of Douglas Lake Road through the reserve have just started, McLeod said.

“It is important that our ministry focuses on improving access to First Nations lands so they can better support economic development in their communities,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone in a press release regarding Friday’s announcement.