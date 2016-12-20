Driver in hot water after knocking down traffic light

The driver of a semi-truck is facing multiple charges after knocking down a traffic light at the intersection of Voght Street and Nicola Avenue.

At about 9:00 p.m. last night (Dec. 19) a semi-truck, which was accompanied by a pilot car, sent the traffic light to the ground when turning right from Voght Street on to Nicola Avenue, said Merritt RCMP Sgt. Norm Flemming.

“They were found shortly thereafter on Highway 8 near the junction of [Highway] 97C heading towards Logan Lake,” said Flemming, adding that a member of the Central Interior Traffic Services pulled them over.

Flemming said the pole was dragged about 100 feet down Nicola Avenue by the semi-truck.

The driver has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failing to obey traffic signs and driving on the sidewalk, which will result in fines.

The traffic light remains out of commission, and the intersection is to be treated as a four-way stop in the meantime.