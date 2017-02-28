- Police investigating threatening textsPosted 4 hours ago
Drunk man finds room at hotel under construction
A man travelling through Merritt found himself a room at a hotel still under construction on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 25).
Merritt RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore told the Herald the man went to the nearly-complete Comfort Inn and Suites on DeWolf Way during a stopover in Merritt while travelling via Greyhound bus to Vancouver.
Dunsmore said the man, who had been drinking, was able to enter the hotel because the doors were open for workers who were inside the building.
“Normally it’s locked,” she said, noting the man went over to the unattended front desk and then began looking for his own room.
“He had gotten off the bus and thought [the hotel] was open because it looks finished, so he wandered over and was wanting to get a room, but no one was around. He got his own room, had some drinks, fell asleep and then the owner called [police] when he found him in the building,” said Dunsmore.
Officers found the man intoxicated, and took him into custody until he sobered up, at which time he caught another bus to his destination, she added.
No charges were laid in the incident.