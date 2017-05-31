Drynock charged with murder

A man facing charges after getting into a tussle with police officers at a bar in Merritt is now also facing a separate charge for murder.

First-degree murder charges have been approved against Johnny Drynock, 22, who is accused of shooting 29-year-old Birinderjeet Bhangu outside a Comfort Inn Hotel in Surrey on March 17.

A few days after the murder, the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released a surveillance photo of a male believed to be the shooter, and as a result, received information that identified the suspect as Drynock, according to an RCMP press release.

IHIT announced the charges had been approved on May 17.

Drynock has been in custody since April 8 on an unrelated matter in Merritt. He and his brother Michael Drynock were sitting in the pub of the Coldwater Hotel that day when police conducting a bar walk approached them to check their ID.

The two men bolted for the door and a fight ensued with police, resulting in Drynock being charged with possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon — a knife — and breach of probation.

His brother Michael was charged with a breach of probation, as well as obstructing a police officer. A few weeks later Michael Drynock was arrested and charged again, this time for shooting at a group of people outside a house party on Coldwater Avenue.

The media and the public played an integral role in identifying Drynock in the murder case, said RCMP Staff Sgt. Jennifer Pound.

“Following two months of exhaustive work and intensive evidence gathering, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has received charge approval for first-degree murder against Mr. Drynock,” Pound stated in the release.

“The media and the public played an integral role in assisting IHIT identify the suspect and ensuring any issues surrounding public safety were not overlooked.”

The release went on to state that IHIT will continue to collect evidence and speak with individuals who may have knowledge about this homicide. Further details such as motive, criminal links or suspect/victim relationship will all be reserved for the court process ahead.