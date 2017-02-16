- B.C. unveils three-year mental health planPosted 58 mins ago
- Ministry of Transportation to review Coquihalla closurePosted 20 hours ago
- Free memory clinic coming to MerrittPosted 23 hours ago
- DYER: The (very) slow death of Islamic StatePosted 1 day ago
- B.C. in line for $10M from Ottawa to help with opioid crisisPosted 1 day ago
- B.C. forest recovery gets $150 millionPosted 4 days ago
- Truck fire near exit 286 extinguishedPosted 4 days ago
- Melting snow causes headaches in CollettvillePosted 4 days ago
- Man arrested for bear spraying three people at Coldwater HotelPosted 4 days ago
- Rural Dividend Fund grant money earmarked for economic development in 2017Posted 5 days ago
DYER: The grand experiment — universal basic income
There’s a new idea that might be the solution to runaway populism. Well, it’s not that new, really — it has been kicking around in left-wing circles for a least a quarter-century — but it has suddenly gone mainstream. It’s called Universal Basic Income (UBI), and pilot programs to see if it really works in practice are being launched this year in four different countries.
It’s populism that gave us Brexit in Britain and President Donald Trump in the United States. It could soon give us President Marine Le Pen in France. But the fundamental lie of populism is that it can “bring the jobs back.” It doesn’t even admit where they really went.
Indeed, in the 2016 presidential campaign in the United States, neither candidate ever mentioned the ghost at the feast. Donald Trump promised to “bring the jobs back” from the foreign countries that had “stolen” them, mainly by ending free trade, while Hillary Clinton promised “a full-employment economy where everybody has enough to raise a family and live in dignity.” Neither of them ever mentioned automation.
This is curious, because the great killer of jobs throughout the developed world for the past two decades has been automation: computer-controlled machines replacing human workers.
Hundreds of thousand of ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) have replaced hundreds of thousands of human bank tellers. Seven million industrial jobs in the United States have been eliminated in the past 35 years by automation, while factory production has actually doubled. And the self-driving cars that are now being road-tested will eventually destroy most of the 4.5 million driving jobs — long-distance trucks, taxis, and delivery vans — in the U.S.
I can watch what automation is doing in my own neighbourhood. There’s a big supermarket a five-minute walk from my house, and I’m in there almost every day to pick up something or other. Over the years I have got to know most of the people at the check-out counters, at least enough to chat a bit. And now the familiar faces are disappearing, one or more every month, to be replaced by automated self-checkout stations.
And don’t be fooled by the fantasy that computers create equal numbers of new jobs when they destroy old ones. When you lose your secure, well-paid job to a machine, you may end up with a minimum-wage MacJob if you are lucky, but you are just as likely to end up with no job at all.
It is the anger of millions of people in this situation that broke normal voting patterns and provided the extra votes that gave the Brexit campaign victory in last June’s referendum in Britain and made Donald Trump president in the U.S. election in November. As automation continues to spread the anger (and the reckless lies of populist politicians) will only get worse.
The automation will continue to spread. The estimated impact over the next twenty years includes the loss of 47 per cent of all existing jobs in the United States, 57 per cent in Europe, and a stunning 77 per cent of manufacturing jobs in China. That could mean a lot more anger, a lot more populism, and conceivably even the collapse of democracy.
It is also dawning on the owners and chief executive officers of major enterprises that if half the population are impoverished by long-term unemployment, they will not be able to buy the goods and services that the capitalist economies produce. That could lead to the collapse of their whole business model, so the right wing is now starting to look into UBI too.
The principle of UBI is that every citizen gets a basic income that allows them to maintain a decent standard of living whether they are employed or not. They may also choose to work in order raise that standard of living, and that income would be taxed (probably quite heavily), but it would still be possible to get rich. This is about saving capitalism, not ending it.
Why do it this way, rather than just giving the unemployed some money? Because that is humiliating for them, and the humiliation feeds the anger. If everybody gets it, there is no shame in taking it.
Where would the money to fund UBI come from? Part would come from ending all existing government social payments: if you are getting UBI, you don’t need unemployment pay or an old-age pension. But heavy taxes on financial services and on automated factories and services would certainly be needed as well.
The biggest question is how many people would still choose to work if everybody was getting the Universal Basic Income. If 47 per cent of today’s remaining jobs are being done by automated machines in 20 years’ time, then 53 per cent of today’s jobs will still need to be done by people.
Finding the answer to that question is one of the main purposes of the new pilot programs. They are getting underway this year in Canada (in the province of Ontario), in the city of Utrecht in the Netherlands, and in Finland. Others are being considered in Scotland and in Italy. Something big may be starting to happen.
Gwynne Dyer is an independent journalist whose articles are published in 45 countries.
glen rutherford
February 17, 2017 at 2:30 pm
blaming automation for job losses is backward thinking. Once things are invented they can not be un-invented and to do things a slower way is ridiculous and only would not support the competitive nature of business on a global scale.
for the last 200 years or so we have been striving to produce more and we also use up more and materials with our “progress”. Our need for ever increasing energy and material goods can not support this exponential trend. It has to break down because you can’t increase production forever, we would run out of materials and drown in our own pollution eventually.
Society needs to look at businesses as working for the people not the reverse which is true of today. People need to be held responsible as businesses in themselves have no morals or conscience nor can they be held responsible for their actions as they are not even human.
We need to look at the materials we produce, a good example is cars. They are built with the intention to be disposable and the parts are not recyclable to other models and years.A simple example might include wheels and bolt patterns which could easily be standardized. the only reason a Honda wheel won’t fit a Toyota is so the manufacturers make more profit. Cars are also intentionally made to be difficult to maintain and repair by owners or even independent mechanics. models are changed each year to keep the parts departments profitable, otherwise aftermarket manufacturers will compete. The style changes serve very little purpose but people are brainwashed to think they do by the automakers. It makes very little difference how much money you spend on a car it will last roughly 10 years or 300 K irreguardless of it’s maker. Automakers have drastically reduced the useful lifespan of products.
standardization and increasing serviceability would make production much cheaper and that would be realized by consumers. as of now we dont’ even have realistic laws governing fuel economy or engine size. we dont’ need 300 horsepower cars to get to work.
UBI is not a new idea or a radical one. It would encourage people that are not working to take part time jobs and do away with the system where people are collecting other benefits and wont’ take jobs because they loose benefits. A system such as this could also alleviate a lot of issues of deep rooted inequality between those with native status and those without for example. That would in turn reduce the issues of inequality which plagues our country. We need to reach a plateau where the entire population is treated equally in order to achieve equality among fellow Canadians. It is yet another situation that would take education and collective. we may consider abrupt changes in order to overcome these problems but as it is now even opening conversation around creating equality is very difficult. obviously a system where you have unequal treatment of residents who are born side by side can’t be a part of a long term solution without endless legal and moral conflict.
These problems are deep rooted in law, our financial systems and government policy and not easy to change. The first step is realizing how much better we could be doing, and encourage our government to make changes that make sense for the environment, the population as a whole, and the economy.
in 1971 you could buy a Honda civic and get 40 MPG. at that time there was a lot of talk of the energy crisis. fast forward today and compare that to the most common car – pickups! Take a moment to think about how well we have done at making that precious fuel ( and it’s pollution) do the greatest amount of work for us. In 50 years we have made almost no measurable progress !
The reason we have not made strides towards fuel economy over the past 50 years is because we big business and governmental powers dont’ encourage this due to problems between business and governmental powers.
To do better we would have to strive to do better, but are we? if not, Where do we start?