Election 2017: Medical premiums and promises

Medical Services Plan payments have been a hot election topic since the B.C. Liberals reversed years of premium increases with a pre-election budget that vows to cut them by half next year.

In the recent TV debate, B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark boasted that the cut would bring Canada’s only dedicated health care tax back down to 1993 levels. NDP Leader John Horgan replied that Clark’s promised cut is after doubling MSP rates over the past 16 years. Clark fired back that both Horgan and B.C. Green Leader Andrew Weaver want to shift the burden onto income tax.

All of this campaign rhetoric is true, as far as it goes.

But voters should also know what isn’t being said.

First, MSP is not only a tax, it’s a payroll tax for nearly half of those subject to it. There are about two million MSP accounts in B.C., half of them paid directly by individuals and families and the rest submitted and mostly paid by employers. Reducing the rate by half, which both the B.C. Liberals and NDP promise to do next year, would be a personal tax cut for some and a business tax cut for others, unless businesses are treated differently.

Then there is the bureaucracy involved. MSP administration was contracted out in 2004 to U.S.-based Maximus Inc., which handles billing and collections. It was given an initial 10-year contract worth $324 million. Cutting the rate doesn’t change this cost.

People who lose their jobs describe being pursued by bill collectors because their MSP rate is based on the previous year’s income. Low-income people are eligible for partial or full exemption, but they have to apply for it and many don’t — at least until the collection calls start coming.

Speaking to the Vancouver Board of Trade on Feb. 22, Clark acknowledged how MSP and other taxes really work.

“Everybody in the room knows that MSP premiums don’t go to pay for health care, right?” Clark said. “Anything more than school taxes go to pay for education or your income taxes go to pay for roads. It all ends up in one big pot of money and we just happened to give it that name.”

Platform highlights:

• B.C. Liberals would cut MSP by 50 per cent for all households with annual income up to $120,000, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Finance Minister Mike de Jong said the goal is to eliminate it entirely without shifting the burden to other taxes, but he refuses to put a deadline on elimination. MSP is no longer charged for children under 19 and dependent full-time post-secondary students.

• Horgan copied the B.C. Liberal pledge to reduce MSP by half next year and the NDP platform said it would be gone in four years. Finance critic Carole James and several NDP candidates have said there will be a shift to the progressive income tax system, so high-income people pay more.

• Weaver has been on record for years that MSP should simply be shifted to income tax. With current rates, all adults with income over $42,000 pay the same rate, $75 a month.