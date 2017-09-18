Home   >   News   >   Election spending totals tallied

Election spending totals tallied

By on September 18, 2017
(From left) Green Party candidate Arthur Green, Social Credit candidate Michael Henshall, NDP candidate Harry Lali and Liberal candidate Jackie Tegart.

Their tabs have been tallied with Liberal Jackie Tegart spending the most of the four Fraser-Nicola candidates en route to winning her second term, followed by NDP candidate Harry Lali.

Tegart spent a total of $107,834 compared to Lali’s $98,392.18 spent on the campaign, according to financing reports from Elections BC.

Election spending by the two other candidates in the race for Fraser-Nicola was far less than Lali and Tegart’s totals.

Green Party candidate Arthur Green spent a total of $17,463.71 on the election while Social Credit candidate Michael Henshall spent just $6,220.

Election expenses for both Tegart and Lali this past election were approximately $20,000 more than their expenses incurred during the 2013 campaign.

