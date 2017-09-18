- Fire season winding down, but danger remainsPosted 15 hours ago
Election spending totals tallied
Their tabs have been tallied with Liberal Jackie Tegart spending the most of the four Fraser-Nicola candidates en route to winning her second term, followed by NDP candidate Harry Lali.
Tegart spent a total of $107,834 compared to Lali’s $98,392.18 spent on the campaign, according to financing reports from Elections BC.
Election spending by the two other candidates in the race for Fraser-Nicola was far less than Lali and Tegart’s totals.
Green Party candidate Arthur Green spent a total of $17,463.71 on the election while Social Credit candidate Michael Henshall spent just $6,220.
Election expenses for both Tegart and Lali this past election were approximately $20,000 more than their expenses incurred during the 2013 campaign.