Elections results in council shake-up for Lower Nicola

The Lower Nicola Indian Band (LNIB) membership expressed a vote of confidence in their incumbent chief, as the band elected Aaron Sam for a second consecutive term in an election that saw five brand new members elected to council.

Sam was elected with 262 votes, representing about 65 per cent of all the ballots cast. Spence Coutlee was second, with 101 votes.

Sam was first elected to the position in 2013.

But while the incumbent walked away with the popular vote for chief, there was significant turnover on council after the election on Oct. 1.

Only Nicholas Peterson and Harold Joe retained their seats on the LNIB council, where they will be joined by William Bose, Joanne Lafferty, Leona Antoine, Lucinda Seward and Lesley Manuel, all of whom were elected this year.

Former councillor Arthur Dick unsuccessfully challenged Aaron Sam for the position of chief, while Molly Toodlican, Robert Sterling Jr. and Clyde Sam were narrowly edged out of the race for their seats on Oct. 1. Clarence Basil Jr. did not run for re-election.

For Toodlican and Sterling Jr., the margin almost couldn’t have been closer — the two former councillors each received 128 votes, just three votes shy of Peterson’s 131.

Antoine received the most votes for councillor, at 176.

With women occupying four of the seven seats on council, the Lower Nicola Indian Band will see a balance of power between the sexes with Aaron Sam sitting as chief.