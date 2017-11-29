Email option offered as alternative approval process starts over

Locals will be able to cast their ballot via email in what will be the city’s second go at a public approval process for the fire hall expansion.

The City of Merritt is restarting its alternative approval process required to borrow up to $2.2 million for the second phase of renovations over the holiday season.

On Nov. 28, city council unanimously approved opening up a new, 36-day window to vote against the project between Dec. 15, 2017 and Jan. 19, 2018.

Corporate officer Sean Smith recommended the process be extended four days to compensate for the three business days city hall will be closed during Christmas.

Earlier this month the city botched the alternative approval process due to a clerical error. By law, the city is required to start from scratch to rectify the situation.

Contrary to the requirement under the community charter, elector response forms that should have been available to the public when the notification phase began on Nov. 2, were mistakenly withheld by staff until the 32-day window to vote against the project started on Nov. 10.

The provincial Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing subsequently contacted the city and advised that the process would have to start over.

As a result, anyone who already submitted a form will need to send in another one.

“With a process like that, which is a legal process, you need to make sure everything is done exactly right so that it can’t be challenged,” chief administrative officer Shawn Boven told the Herald.

A public notice will be issued on Dec. 7 and again on Dec. 14. Forms will be available at city hall and online for download beginning next Wednesday.

Forms can be obtained before Dec. 15, but cannot be submitted to the city until the approval process begins.

Coun. Linda Brown said she’s heard complaints from a couple people who are upset the process is starting over, as they are going on vacation over the holidays.

“It affects our snowbirds. They had the forms with them or they tried to vote before and they couldn’t, and a lot of them are planning to be away for this entire period, so they’re quite upset about it,” said Brown.

Smith said the city will accept scanned copies of the form via email, and advised everyone who had previously submitted a form that they will have to resubmit a form.

Restarting the process won’t cost the city anything aside from the price of additional advertising, Boven told the Herald.

Boven said he doesn’t think many forms were received, but there were people who recently came to city hall looking for them who were told the process was restarting.

He said he’s not sure how many people requested forms before they were made available.

“I find [the error] a little bit perplexing because this isn’t the first time we’ve done a reversal process,” Coun. Mike Goetz told the Herald.

Anytime a municipality plans to incur debt for more than five years it is required to put the project to a community referendum or alternate approval process before adopting a loan authorization bylaw.

If the city collects “no” signatures totalling more than 10 per cent of the local electorate, the borrowing bylaw to finance the fire hall expansion would not move forward unless a referendum overturned the result.

With an estimated 5,560 residents over the age of 18, according to the 2016 Statistics Canada census, 556 votes are needed to stop the bylaw from moving forward.

If permitted to proceed by the alternative approval process, council will move towards adopting a bylaw which will see the city borrow $2.2 million from the municipal finance authority over a 25-year period.