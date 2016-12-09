Emcon Services recognized with Deputy Minister’s award

A local Merritt company walked away with top honours at the annual Deputy Minister’s Contractor of the Year Awards on Dec. 2.

Emcon Services Inc. was recognized for excellence in community service this year, as the road-building and highway maintenance company volunteered time, effort and materials for a variety of projects benefitting communities in the Interior.

“Every day, we see the outstanding work our contractors do to keep our roads and highways safe and reliable throughout the province,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Todd Stone in a press release on Dec. 9. “What we often don’t see are the contributions they make in our communities as well, and Emcon’s recognition for this years’ Community Service Award is well-deserved.”

The awards recognize construction and maintenance companies demonstrating excellence in the categories of grading, paving, bridges and structures, safety innovation, and highway maintenance work throughout the province. The Community Service Award was added this year.

Among the company’s community-based endeavours this year was the construction of a parking lot in Revelstoke, which allowed better access for mountain-bikers and hikers to access the Mount Cartier trailhead.

In Quesnel, Emcon’s eleventh-hour efforts saved the annual summer rodeo.

The local rodeo was under threat of being cancelled because the ground of the arena was saturated due to heavy rain, making it unsafe for competitors and the livestock. Twenty-four hours before the scheduled opening of the rodeo, Emcon arrived with equipment and truckloads of material, removing the unsafe mud and replacing it with clean, safe ground cover.

The company’s work in Quesnel didn’t end there — Emcon also donated workers and material to help construct a riding arena for the Equine Assisted Mindfulness Program.

The program is aimed at helping veterans who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder reintegrate into civilian life through therapeutic riding.

“It’s a neat project that pays it forward for quite some time,” explained Frank Rizzardo, president and GM of Emcon services. “The volunteer organization running the program is well motivated, the facilities are they needed was that one component — the riding ring.”

Emcon workers donated the gravel and the grading work necessary to get the ring up to riding standards, and will now leave the maintenance of the ring to volunteers with the Equine Assisted Mindfulness Program.

The company received the Deputy Minister’s Contractor of the Year Award at a ceremony in Victoria on Dec. 2, where contractors from around the province were recognized in six categories: paving, grading, bridges and structures, safety innovation, community service and maintenance.