Emergency Health Services gets funding injection

The provincial government said paramedics will benefit from an additional $95.4 million being added to Emergency Health Services over the next three years — including $4 million in immediate funding to buy equipment.

Health Minister Terry Lake said the money will be focused in three areas:

• Improving emergency response in rural and urban areas by adding ambulances paramedics and dispatchers;

• Supporting new initiatives to enhance the services in those rural and remote areas to create better access to primary and community-based care; and

• Introducing provincewide innovations and improvements to support how first responders deal with calls for assistance.

Six more ambulances will be added and stationed on the Lower Mainland, the air-ambulance service in the northeast will be expanded with more permanent part-time and full-time paramedics and a new community paramedicine program will be implemented in 73 rural communities.