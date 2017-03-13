- Emergency Health Services gets funding injectionPosted 4 hours ago
Emergency Health Services gets funding injection
The provincial government said paramedics will benefit from an additional $95.4 million being added to Emergency Health Services over the next three years — including $4 million in immediate funding to buy equipment.
Health Minister Terry Lake said the money will be focused in three areas:
• Improving emergency response in rural and urban areas by adding ambulances paramedics and dispatchers;
• Supporting new initiatives to enhance the services in those rural and remote areas to create better access to primary and community-based care; and
• Introducing provincewide innovations and improvements to support how first responders deal with calls for assistance.
Six more ambulances will be added and stationed on the Lower Mainland, the air-ambulance service in the northeast will be expanded with more permanent part-time and full-time paramedics and a new community paramedicine program will be implemented in 73 rural communities.