Enduro debut set for Cow Trail weekend

June 9 to 11 is already shaping up to be the biggest weekend of the summer for mountain bike enthusiasts in the Nicola Valley, with the Cow Trail Classic and all the associated camps, fanfare and contests slated to return to Merritt. But it’s about to get even bigger.

Merritt is getting set to host it’s first enduro-style racing event on June 11, in a cap-off of a busy weekend of riding in the Nicola Valley. And the race still has plenty of spots open for adventurous local riders.

“This is just a fun event — it’s free,” emphasized Darch Osborne, who is organizing the enduro race.

The enduro race will be a different animal than the more-traditional Cow Trail loops, explained Osborne. In enduro races, riders compete across a series of stages where only the downhill sections are timed — climbs uphill are not.

Those looking to get a handle on what to expect at the 2017 Cow Trail Classic should turn to the Herald’s earlier preview of the event (see the Merritt Herald, ‘Preparations well underway for Cow Trail Classic’). But those looking to be the first to try ‘enduro’ racing in the Nicola Valley should get in touch with Osborne.

Osborne aims to parlay a successful demonstration event with approximately 40 riders this year, into an opportunity for Merritt to host an official race as part of the B.C. Enduro Series in 2018.

“We’re calling for entrants — we’re calling for racers. The first two weeks of registration is open to Merritt-people — it’s Merritt only,” said Osborne, adding that those who want to reserve a spot need to email him directly (Darch.osborne@hotmail.com).

The race is set to take place on a few trails behind the B.C. Visitor’s Centre.