Enhanced learning making strides in SD 58

School District 58 has hit the ground running with its enhancing learning teacher position — particularly at Diamond Vale Elementary where the job is focused on improving literacy and numeracy skills.

The enhancing learning teacher (ELT) position is a relatively new job used to support students at every school in the district in a variety of ways.

“Every elementary school has had an enhancing learning position for the last two years and, even though there were enhancing learning teachers at the high school last year, this is the first year that they’ve had allocated time to do the position,” said Becky Puterbough, an ELT and Grade 6 teacher at Diamond Vale Elementary.

The position varies depending on each school’s goals.

“Some schools are using it more for team teaching, some schools might be using it to focus on the core competencies, supporting implementation of the new curriculum and some would be similar to us where it’s a literacy and math focus,” said Puterbough.

At Diamond Vale, Puterbough and teacher librarian Jana Heffernan split the hours devoted to the ELT position.

Jana assists in the math department while Puterbough is focused on writing skills.

“One of our goals is to improve literacy and that [goal] would vary from school to school,” said Puterbough.

This year at Diamond Vale an extra half hour block is in place just before recess where Puterbough is on-hand to support students in their writing skills.

Working with her fellow teachers, Puterbough has established an assessment of all the students at Diamond Vale to see where they need improvement in their writing.

Last month, she worked with small groups of Grade 6 students on their organization and writing style.

Puterbough said the extra block is meant to focus on each student’s needs as opposed to teaching the whole class at once.

“The majority of students seem excited to write because they can see improvement during that week because they’re getting that more individualized attention and they can see their writing progress,” said Puterbough.

The goal is to spend three to four weeks with every grade until the end of the school year, she said.

Earlier this semester, representatives from SD 58 attended a regional conference with a number of other districts in the Thompson-Okanagan region to discuss how they’re developing their ELT plans.

“I believe whole heartedly we came away from that [meeting] shining,” Diamond Vale Principal Dan Duncan told trustees during a SD 58 school board meeting last month. “There [were] districts that haven’t begun yet, districts that are thinking about what it is they might want to do, there are districts that have taken baby steps,” he said.

Puterbough told the Herald that while they heard of some great work being done elsewhere, SD 58 was able to talk about having teachers on the ground.

“It really felt like we were taking the plan and putting it into action,” she said, noting it was something the other district’s were interested to hear about.

How Diamond Vale approaches the ELT position next year, however, could end up looking entirely different from the work they’re doing at the school now, she said.

“We’ll talk to staff at the end of this year and ask them for some feedback and see if they have any suggestions for improvement,” said Puterbough.” If we feel this has been successful then we may continue this model or it could look very different.”