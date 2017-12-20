Enrolment up for First Nations language courses

The number of students taking First Nations language courses at Merritt Secondary School (MSS) is at an all-time high.

In the past, students from numerous grades would be accumulated into one class at MSS ranging from 10 to 18 students.

However, this past fall semester the high school had multiple classes with more than 40 students between grades 8 and 12. A total of 17 Grade 8 students, 13 Grade 9 students and another 12 students between Grades 10 and 12 in two classes this semester.

Grade 10 students Carter Wilkins and Isabella Aljam-Antoine told the Herald during one of their Nleʔkepmxcin classes earlier this semester they hope learning the language will keep it alive for future generations.

“Keep our culture going so it doesn’t fade away,” said Aljam-Antoine

Fellow Grade 10 student Verna Charlie said she has been learning the language since she was in Grade 7. She told the Herald she can speak about 55 per cent of the language communcating a few words here and there with her grandmother.

First Nations language courses have existed at MSS for years, but it wasn’t until recently they came into high demand when MSS began offering credits for both high school and the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology.

“Last year we started something new where we’re providing Nleʔkepmxcin in first semester for dual credits,” said Oppenheim-Lacerte.

The dual credits course was offered to students from Grade 8 to 12, but the demand was so high MSS had to create multiple classes.

“That was fantastic because we’ve been continuously connecting with our communities and we know the importance and commitment to language. We needed to communicate that we could sustain this program,” said Oppenheim-Lacerte. “The numbers really went up and it was quite a pleasant surprise.”

Elementary students also learning the language

Conversations she’s had with parents and elders have shown there’s a fear of losing the language and the desire to see the courses offered, said Oppenheim-Lacerte. As a result, the school district has been encouraging students to sign up and offer incentives such as the dual credits.

Next semester, MSS will introduce a class in the nsyilxcən language of the Okanagan peoples for the first time. The class already has 10 students signed up.

“It’s been quite exciting the last couple of years, we have the Nleʔkepmxcin language provided in three elementary schools plus MSS,” said Oppenheim-Lacerte.

Nleʔkepmxcin is being taught to approximately 70 students between Grades 5 to 7 at Nicola-Canford, Diamond Vale and Central Elementary schools this year.

First Nations language courses are also taught at the primary level at Merritt Central Elementary and Nicola-Canford Elementary.

While the demand is high, there is a lack of qualified teachers to pull from, said Oppenheim-Lacerte.

“We worry about having language teachers available,” she said, adding that she is constantly looking for educators to commit to teach the classes. Currently MSS has two people teaching the classes at the school.

NVIT’s Mandy Na’zinek Jimmie teaches the Grade 10 to 12 Nleʔkepmxcin course at MSS. She told the Herald learning the language is important to preserving First Nation culture.

“Our cultural teachings and our cultural beliefs really come out in the language,” said Jimmie. “How we describe things or describe an activity or location — how we name our people [and] how we relate to the land can be represented in the language.”

Oppenheim-Lacerte said the First Nations language teachers at MSS work part-time in the school, and they want to be able to build on that to keep the classes going.