‘Epic’ trail connects local riding hotspots

Mountain bike enthusiasts from near and far will have another reason to invade the countryside surrounding the beautiful Nicola Valley.

Two passionate local riders — Travis Fehr from Breathe Bikes (BB) and Darch Oborne — have completed the mapping of the EPIC 150, a monolith of a route linking all four local mountain bike riding areas: Sugarloaf Mountain/Lundbom Lake, Swakum Mountain (above the Bench), the Coutlee Plateau (home of the Cow Trail Classic) and Iron Mountain (behind the Tourist Information Centre).

Assisted by the City of Merritt and Tourism Nicola Valley, trail signs have been posted along the route, which can also be found and navigated using the Trailforks app (above). Kiosks with maps are scheduled to be erected at Rotary Park and at the Info Centre in the summer of 2018. About 80 per cent of the 120-kilometre EPIC 150 is on singletrack/doubletrack/forestry trails, with a couple of paved linkages making up the rest. The total trail elevation gain (see inset) is a whopping 3,560 metres!

Breathe Bikes is offering a $50 gift certificate and some BB swag to the first male or female rider to complete the entire EPIC 150 in a single day. Timing must be done using the Strava app. Whether you ride the EPIC in a day, over several days, or intermittently throughout the year, it is sure to be a thrill for one and all.

For more information, you can contact Fehr at Breathe Bikes (250-936-9702) or Oborne (250-378-7363).